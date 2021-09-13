Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Financial Comparison

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.79%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.02 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -8.52 Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.53 $2.08 million N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% Comstock Holding Companies 41.31% 177.12% 44.54%

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.