BMO Capital Markets Upgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Outperform

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $715,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,814,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.