BMO Capital Markets Upgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Outperform

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.
NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55.
In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $715,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,814,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
