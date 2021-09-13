BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 241.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,445 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $165,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 321,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,601,000 after buying an additional 154,104 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day moving average of $234.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

