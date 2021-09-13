Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B remained flat at $C$1.90 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.16. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.