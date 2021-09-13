Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Up 4% This Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $8.80 million and $186,096.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00151666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043046 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

