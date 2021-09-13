Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,994,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,660.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 15,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,334,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $2,305.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,204.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,285.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

