BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 13,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,647. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

