Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 3.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.94. 201,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541,435. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

