BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,443 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

NYSE:ROK opened at $314.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.50. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

