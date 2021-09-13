BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 3,126 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 88.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,214,000 after acquiring an additional 136,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $295.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,010 shares of company stock worth $13,018,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.