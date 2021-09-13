BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $58.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.