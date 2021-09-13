BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.07 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,901.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,807.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,562.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.60.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

