BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,151,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.