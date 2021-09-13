BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 6,123 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

