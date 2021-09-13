BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,140 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Ballard Power Systems worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $14,983,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

