Brokerages Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently commented on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 121,887 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

AVXL stock remained flat at $$18.70 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

