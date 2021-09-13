Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to announce $105.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $107.78 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $416.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 532,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,720. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

