Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $771.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.