Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post sales of $142.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Duluth reported sales of $135.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $705.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $771.60 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $792.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTH stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $435.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.