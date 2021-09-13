Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 27.23 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is 25.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,922,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,092,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

