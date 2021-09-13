Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.73 million and the highest is $68.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

