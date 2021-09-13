Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of TME traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 672,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,906,854. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

