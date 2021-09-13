Brokerages Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,327,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.