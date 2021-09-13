Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.60 EPS

Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Union Pacific.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.75. 3,208,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.85 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
