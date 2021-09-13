Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.60 EPS

Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.75. 3,208,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.85 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.