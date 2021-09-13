Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 21,648 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,899.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. 239,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

