Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.07. 30,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.