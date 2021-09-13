Brokerages Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce $52.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.37 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $43.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $195.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.96 million to $198.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $219.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 828,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 372,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 140,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

