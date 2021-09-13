Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post sales of $275.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the lowest is $232.96 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $135.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $998.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TALO. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,603,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039,694 shares of company stock worth $52,784,040. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 46,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.45.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

