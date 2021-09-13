Brokerages Set ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT at $120.00

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACMR stock traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.53. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 0.73.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.