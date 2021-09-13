Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT at $75.50

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Argus upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BUD traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

