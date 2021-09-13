Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $341.92

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.92.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in argenx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in argenx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.