Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $341.92

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in argenx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in argenx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

ARGX traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.34. The company had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,305. argenx has a 1-year low of $217.86 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.76 and a 200-day moving average of $300.44. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.