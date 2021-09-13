Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Price Target at $1,776.83

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,793.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $39.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,861.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,543. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,807.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,562.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

