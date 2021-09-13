Brokerages Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $78.86

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 612,750 shares of company stock valued at $36,624,330. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at $1,703,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 108,830.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.