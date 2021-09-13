Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price at GBX 9,215

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON JET traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 6,720 ($87.80). 274,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,394. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,485.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,732.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The company has a market cap of £14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.