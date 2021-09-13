Brokerages Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT at $25.29

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of RDUS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 343,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,484. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $601.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 276,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

