Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT at $69.83

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.83.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $71.87. 252,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,241. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

