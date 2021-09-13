Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF-A) EVP Purchases $43,817.76 in Stock

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF-A) EVP Matthew E. Hamel bought 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,817.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BF-A traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $66.53. 49,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

