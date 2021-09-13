Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stake Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Bruker worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Bruker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after buying an additional 85,446 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bruker by 58.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bruker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bruker by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $89.78 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

