BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.02

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 24901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715,944 shares of company stock worth $43,584,792 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

