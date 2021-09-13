Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BZZUY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

