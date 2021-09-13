Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cabot by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 4,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

