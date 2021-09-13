Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Calavo Growers in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $689.28 million, a PE ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 100.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.