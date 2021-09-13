Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.63.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $152.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.64. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $92.68 and a 12 month high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

