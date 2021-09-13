Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $9,407,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 180,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $53.07 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25.

