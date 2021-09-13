Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IGHG opened at $75.85 on Monday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95.

