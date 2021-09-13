Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 16,484 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 422.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the period.

JKE opened at $283.81 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.55.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

