Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $161.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average is $157.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.