Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 70.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $155.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

