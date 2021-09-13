Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,173,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

NYSE COF opened at $155.56 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

