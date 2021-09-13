Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 6.49.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. Analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $9,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 49,569 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $368,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

